“His durability deteriorates” – Superbon says Chingiz Allazov fades in the championship rounds

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn says he learned a lot about reigning king Chingiz Allazov from their explosive clash last January, so much so that the 33-year-old is confident he can defeat his tormentor in a potential rematch.

Superbon battled Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 with the kickboxing world title on the line but lost via knockout in the second round. It was a devastating loss for the Singha Mawynn representative, but Superbon says he has downloaded Allazov’s fighting style and figured out the chinks in the Azerbaijani-Belarusian’s armor.

In a recent interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, Superbon talked about Allazov and commented on his skills.

The 33-year-old said:

“His durability inevitably decreases after a while. His durability drops in the third round. However, he cannot fight anyone once his opponent has watched and waited long enough. In the later half of a fight, his durability deteriorates.”

Could Superbon lure Allazov into a rematch and reclaim his kickboxing gold? If he can win his next fight, it’s highly likely to.

Superbon Singha Mawynn returns to Muay Thai to face featherweight king Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Before Superbon Singha Mawynn can even think of a rematch with Chingiz Allazov, the 33-year-old needs to focus on his upcoming fight, which is just as important.

Superbon is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE Championship gold at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

Superbon and Tawanchai are two of the biggest names in Thailand, with a massive following. Although they are cordial and maintain a friendly relationship outside the ring, Superbon says that all goes out the window when he and Tawanchai stand face-to-face this December.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.