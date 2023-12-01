“I cannot lose” – Tawanchai says he can’t afford to lose gold to Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46

Ahead of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has just one focus on his mind.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will look to defend his title against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

While he is excited for this challenge, the 24-year old prodigy is only focused on keeping hold of the title he worked so hard to obtain when they trade leather in Bangkok, Thailand.

The champion knows that his upcoming opponent poses the biggest threat to his title reign to date but he has no plans to let the title leave his shoulder come fight night.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, Tawanchai spoke about his single-minded focus to defeat his challenger and retain his grip over the division by any means necessary:

“For this fight, I only think of one thing - that I cannot lose. I don't want to be disappointed and lose the belt. I won it with my sweats and tears and I don't want to lose it that easily.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tawanchai wants Superbon rematch in kickboxing

ONE Friday Fights 46 will see a return to Muay Thai for the featherweight world champion Tawanchai.

In his most recent outings inside the Circle, the world champion has been out to prove himself in a different rule set by competing in the featherweight kickboxing division.

You can’t get much higher when it comes to pedigree in kickboxing than his upcoming opponent Superbon, who is the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

There would be no better way for Tawanchai to prove his credibility as a two sport threat than facing the former pound for pound number one in a rematch under kickboxing rules after their first meeting on December 22.

During the interview, he alluded to the idea of this clash with Superbon not being the one and only time that they will square off inside the Circle.

“I think it's possible for a rematch in kickboxing.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.