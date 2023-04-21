Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn set to open own gym

It seems former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is opening new opportunities for himself outside of fighting. After being away from the sport since his last match earlier this year, Superbon has traveled and conducted seminars around the world.

Now that he's back home in Thailand, the Thai superstar is looking to continue his teaching ways by starting his own gym. It also looks like he has his own brand of Muay Thai and kickboxing apparel as well, aptly named "Superbon".

Being a successful ONE world champion, not to mention producing one of the organization's greatest knockouts ever, it's not going to be hard to find students and patrons for the Thai striking icon.

In a recent photo posted on his Instagram account, Superbon Singha Mawynn was seen with a couple of his students at the Khun Suek Muay Thai gym. All of them can be seen wearing his signature apparel as well.

"Team Superbon 💯 @superbon.store"

Check out the Instagram post below:

In the comments section, a fan who goes by @leona_lx7 asked the million dollar question:

"Are you opening your own gym soon???"

To this, the former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion replied:

"@leona_lx7 yes @superbon.trainingcamp give following"

Even Muay Thai legend, multi-time world champion, and former ONE Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr praised and supported Superbon's new venture:

"Pad holder gang mark"

In his last bout in ONE Championship, Superbon Singha Mawynn lost the belt to ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov. At ONE Fight Night 6, the Thai modern-day legend was viciously knocked out by Allazov, handing him his first loss in five years.

Fans of the former champion will hope that after finding success with his ventures outside the ring, Superbon will be primed and ready to bounce back stronger and work to regain his world title.

Poll : 0 votes