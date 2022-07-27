Thanh Le fulfilled after being awarded black belt, but quick to remind he’s "a striker first"

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le said he feels more fulfilled after being awarded a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Ryan Hall last month. However, he was quick to remind fans that he’s a "striker first."

Le spoke to From the Stands MMA about receiving his black belt and how it has emboldened him as a person and fighter.

The Vietnamese-American fighter said:

“I mean, it was important to me as a martial artist, aside from fighting, just being a martial artist, setting goals as a human, as a man, and trying to accomplish those things. But really, just being pleased with where I'm at in my journey, as far as martial arts goes, as far as fighting goes, as far as development, things like that, right. I'm a very goal-oriented person.”

On his way to a second world title defense against Chinese power-puncher Tang Kai at ONE 160 on August 26, Le is clear about one thing since receiving his belt: he’s a striker first.

Le continued to say:

“It's been nice to honestly just go on my own journey, take my time, and develop the skills in a way that is complete to me — or, I should say, made me more of a complete fighter. And it's been great to kind of go through that journey. And I say this a lot — I say this in interviews, I say this in Instagram posts all the time — but I'm a striker first. Obviously, that's what I'm known for, but I'm a jiu-jitsu guy, and I love the sport. I love everything that it's given me, so it's been great.”

Thanh Le’s Taekwondo background will be key to defeating Tang Kai at ONE 160

Thanh Le’s taekwondo background could be the key to defeating Tang Kai next month. His fighting style sets him apart from other predominantly Muay Thai-based strikers in the featherweight division. With that said, Le could pose a serious challenge to Tang Kai, who most likely isn't used to this type of bout.

For one, Le fights from a side stance which allows him to move in and out very easily. Past opponents have often found themselves frustrated because he’s constantly on his toes bouncing around the circle.

Le’s ability to deliver knockouts in this stance make him one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. With a 92% knockout rate, Tang Kai will have his hands full when he faces Le for the featherweight belt on August 26.

Catch Thanh Le’s insane footwork below:

