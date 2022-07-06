“That keeps me honest” - Thanh Le says he’s created another "boogeyman" in Tang Kai

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le returns to the circle on August 26 to take on No.1-ranked contender Tang Kai.

With both fighters unbeaten under the ONE Championship banner, each man has something to lose when they meet in the co-main event of ONE 160. Tang, however, has everything to gain as he gets his first shot at gold.

While speaking at a ONE 160 virtual press conference, defending champion Thanh Le discussed stepping into the circle with Tang, acknowledging that the Chinese fighter will be one of his most dangerous opponents yet.

“I will tell you, he’s going to be one of the most dangerous, for sure. But every opponent that I face next is always treated like he’s the biggest guy that I’m going to face, that I’ve ever seen in the cage, that I’ve ever stepped into the ring with and competed with at ONE.”

Le believes that treating each fighter like his biggest and toughest opponent yet helps keep him motivated to bring the absolute best version of himself every time he steps into the circle.

“I’ve never lost that fire with creating the boogeyman with each opponent. And that keeps me honest. It keeps me true and keeps me disciplined. And it makes sure that I bring the best version of myself into the circle versus these guys.”

Thanh Le recognizes that Tang Kai will have an entire country backing him at ONE 160

Already a dangerous fighter in the circle, Tang Kai will walk into ONE 160 with the support of his home country of China on August 26.

Motivated to become the first male mixed martial arts world champion from China, Tang will bring the support of 1.4 billion people into the circle with him, something that Thanh Le believes makes Tang even more dangerous.

“I think I’ve done it better and better with each camp. So I’m very excited to see how it plays out in this one. But point for point, on paper, I’m not sure. He’s got an entire country riding behind him, which is awesome. It’s going to be a dangerous fight and I’m really excited to see what it brings out.”

During the ONE 160 virtual press conference, Tang addressed his motivation for the impending bout. He shared his excitement at the prospect of representing his country with ONE gold.

“I am so excited. If I get this victory, if that happened [and I won], I will be the first male [mixed martial arts] world champion from China. That would mean a lot for me and the whole community.”