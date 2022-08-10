Watch: Thanh Le demonstrates variations of hugging in martial arts

As Thanh Le recently showed on his social media, MMA is a sport filled with multiple disciplines of martial arts.

All these martial arts backgrounds have different ways of battling each other in the cage, making it easy to get lost in the complexity of different situations. Luckily, ONE featherweight world champion, Thanh Le, is here to help.

Apart from being one of the most talented fighters in the world, Le is great on social media where he maintains an online presence alongside his brother Vinh Le. Together, the two post funny martial arts skits that seem to be a hit with fans.

On Instagram, ONE Championship and their star athlete shared a hilarious instructional video:

"Try to tell us the last one isn't true 😂 Featherweight king Thanh Le defends his strap against Chinese phenom Tang Kai on August 26 at ONE 160."

The Vietnamese-American featherweight king walks us through how people from different martial arts disciplines hug each other. This includes normal athletes, jiu-jitsu artists, wrestlers, Muay Thai practitioners, and people who don't train.

The ONE featherweight world championship will be on the line when Le faces China's Tang Kai at ONE 160 on August 26.

The featherweight king Le is currently on a five-fight KO streak. The challenger to the throne, Tang, is also a knockout artist. The 26-year-old Chinese fighter has finishe 86% of his career wins by way of KO/TKO. ONE 160 will clearly be a battle for the knockout finish.

Thanh Le discusses ONE 160

Tang Kai is a young and talented fighter who has looked nearly unstoppable in his run through ONE Championship's featherweight division. He has rightfully earned a shot at gold after six consecutive victories in the promotion, with the most recent three being won via KO/TKO.

This fight will be a major test for Thanh Le. The Vietnamese-American fighter recognizes how skilled his upcoming opponent is. While speaking to Combat Press, he said:

“I guess I would say he’s a rarity in MMA, because he moves his feet really well. He plays defensive games to where, you know, he doesn’t trade a bunch of punches. He does his best to not get hit and to hit, which is a version of my game. I think he plays a little less safe of a game than I do – you know, younger guy. I guess he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know."

Le recognizes that his opponent is young and hungry for glory. He added that given their two styles and knockout records, this match will be a treat for fans of combat sports, stating:

"I think that’s a really good show for the fans. It’s going to pop out with his style versus my style.”

