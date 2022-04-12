“Just do cool s***!” - Thanh Le makes a parody instructional video on defending against grappling

Thanh Le is known for making hilarious videos with his brother Vinh and now they’ve pulled in their good friend Shawn Gayton into their shenanigans.

In an Instagram post, Gayton could be seen demonstrating some techniques to defend against Vinh’s takedown attempts. The ONE featherweight world champion then enters the scene to dismiss it by showing how he would do it, and cuts to a video clip of his previous fights where he actually executed it.

Thanh Le playfully said in the caption:

“Ignore those boring fundamentals that are taught way too often by @smgayton and just do cool sh*!. @the_asian_cajun LeBros grappling instructionals coming soon!! #lebros #midpretty #fittyfitty #mctilladefami #justdothis”

As always, fans are entertained by the creativity of LeBros and clamored for more. One fan said:

“😂do a whole instructional series like this: 'hold on… nah nah, THIS is what I like to do-'"

One fan offered another caption for the video, saying:

“If someone goes for deep half, the appropriate response is to SMASH THEIR FACE IN! 😂"

While it’s not conventional, one fan said that there’s still a lesson to be learned by watching the video:

“I think there’s a lesson here…..don’t get in the cage with @thanhlemma or you’re going to get smashed!”

Needless to say, there will be subscribers if ever the LeBros Grappling Instructionals see come out.

Thanh Le gives back to Mid City MMA

Thanh Le credits Mid City MMA owner Shawn Gayton for “saving” his life and for being with him since the start of his mixed martial arts journey.

Le has risen to the top of the ONE featherweight division and most recently defended his world title against Garry Tonon in March 2022. After flying back home with two world title belts, Le decided to offer one of them to Gayton to show his appreciation for being with him every step of the way.

Judging by his performances in the circle, Le could be in line for more belts in the future, be it from another world title defense or by conquering the lightweight division.

Either way, Thanh Le is looking to get back in action as soon as possible, and will take on any challenge in front of him.

