Thanh Le picks winner of close fight between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon

If Thanh Le had to pick a winner between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon, he would choose the former to come out on top.

In their first encounter, Lee surrendered his lightweight belt to the South Korean striker after five rounds of action at ONE: Revolution last September. It was a close fight that could have gone either way, but Lee felt jilted by the judges’ decision and hasn’t been able to live it down since.

Neither competitors have fought in the circle since, and Thanh Le, for one, is curious to see who will end up on top. Touching base with SCMP MMA, Thanh Le gave his opinion on the anticipated rematch, saying:

“I thought Cristian pulled it out. Obviously, he didn't. The judges, you know, put it the other way... I think they gave him some tally marks for damage. And the way that he dropped [Ok Rae Yoon], even though he shot in right after. So I don't know. I have more knowledge and more experience watching Christian, [but] if I had to put money on somebody, it could go either way because both of those guys are really good. If I had to pick one, I'd say Christian.”

Thanh Le on collision course to defend his featherweight throne against Tang Kai

Returning for the co-main event at ONE 160, Thanh Le will be making his second world title defense against the No.1 contender, Tang Kai.

Le is riding a 5-fight win streak following his latest shocking victory over Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out last March. He hopes to improve his record by beating one of the most prolific finishers in the division.

The matchup with Tang is dangerous, given the history of the Chinese phenom’s striking abilities. His latest victory against Kim Jae Woong last March proved that he has the potential to dethrone the featherweight king.

Le will have to lean on his experience in order to strategically avoid a knockout and create opportunities of his own without overcompensating. Tang will be his toughest challenge yet, as two of the best finishers in the division go head-to-head in what could easily be the fight of the night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016