Thanh Le has no qualms taking on Ilya Freymanov while waiting for Tang Kai: “I’m not complaining”

The road to redemption for former ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le against his tormentor and current world title holder Tang Kai just got longer. He now needs to win against No.3-ranked divisional challenger Ilya Freymanov for the interim world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6.

But Le isn’t complaining about it. Although he acknowledges that time isn’t on his side, the American-Vietnamese superstar doesn’t have any plans to hang his gloves in the near future.

The 38-year-old also revealed that he just wants to enjoy the process as long as he's in the right direction to reclaim his 26 pounds of gold and a revenge victory over the Chinese superstar.

Le shared this in his From the Stand MMA appearance during an interview. He said:

“I'm not getting any younger, so we're trying to roll through it and make sure we accomplish the goals that we set out.

“And like I said as it's happening and in hindsight, you're always trying to make the best out of every situation possible, but ideally, it would have been a little quicker of a turnaround for that match against Tang Kai. Still, you know, I’m not complaining. This is a perfect chance to move closer to that goal.”

See the full interview with ONE featherweight star Thanh Le below:

The 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative is eager to display another stellar performance against the Russian star. Former champion Thanh Le wants to remind everyone that he’s still the same notorious finisher that knocked out all five of his opponents in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.

