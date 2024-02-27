Thanh Le ready to “add a new belt to the wall” in world title unification match against featherweight MMA king Tang Kai in Qatar

The combat sports world has seen a ton of talent-laden contenders rise through the ranks and make good on said potential by becoming world champions in their respective sports of discipline and Thanh Le is no different.

Set for the co-main event of ONE 166 on March 1, the current ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion will look to become the undisputed king of the division once more as he takes on world champion Tang Kai.

Revenge will certainly be on his mind as the Chinese star was responsible for handing him his first ONE Championship loss, while also taking his featherweight world title in their explosive encounter last August 2022.

Taking to Instagram to share his greatest hits, Le reflected on his road to being one of the best fighters in the world:

“It’s been a fantastic journey so far… but we still got work to do! Grateful for every second of it. This is the best I’ve ever been and this is going to be the best I’ve ever performed.”

He continued:

“ Get your popcorn ready and don’t blink. Next week we add to the 100% finish rate, add a new belt to the wall, and collect an extra 50Gs baaabaaaay…”

Fellow finishers set to join them at ONE 166

With ONE 166 happening inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, two more MMA world championship clashes join them atop the card with Anatoly Malykhin challenging Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight MMA world championship being the headliner.

Additionally, the ONE strawweight MMA world championship will also be up for grabs between the reigning world champion Jarred Brooks set to rematch Joshua Pacio just before Tang and Le’s own rematch.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.