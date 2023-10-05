Thanh Le says it takes immense passion to be a good fighter: “You have to love what you do every day”

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Thanh Le is one of the most prolific mixed martial artists in the world today. But he didn’t get to where he’s at based on sheer talent alone.

Le knows there’s a great amount of hard work, and most importantly passion, that goes into this craft in order to be successful.

In a recent interview with FightWave on YouTube, Le talked about how he grew up with martial arts ingrained in his everyday life.

The Vietnamese-American said:

“I grew up in a martial arts household. It’s something we do every day. It’s something we talk about every day. In order to be a high-level [fighter], and to have some of the success that I’ve had, you have to love it. You have to love what you do every day. And I think those skits [that me and my brother do], and some of the things that I post on social [media] hopefully relays that message to the guys out there that are just trying to pay attention to how to do things the right way. I hope I contribute in a positive manner.”

Le considers himself a role model for the next generation of fighters, as he tries to lead by example. He implores young aspiring fighters to live a life based on true martial arts values, rather than follow the trend of the spectacle that MMA is today.

Le added:

“Really, it’s all about loving what you do. I believe having martial arts in the household is what turned me into the man I am today. I try to do things the right way, without cutting corners. Those things are all important to me. Those values that carry throughout life, that martial arts has changed my life with. My inner circle, my friends, my family, and how I’m gonna raise my kids, it’s gonna be the exact same way. I’m proud of that, and I think that baseline of martial arts throughout life has really set the tone for everything. I think everybody should have a little bit of that in their life.”

Le returns this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, where he takes on no.3-ranked featherweight Ilya Freymanov of Russia for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.