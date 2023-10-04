Thanh Le vows to bring the ‘best version’ of himself in interim title tiff with Ilya Freymanov

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le believes fans will see the best version of himself at ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday night.

One week after delivering a spectacular event inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Championship will head back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for another stacked night of fights featuring three epic world title tilts. In the main event of the evening, Thanh Le will attempt to once again claim 26 pounds of ONE gold as he squares off with Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

Little more than a year removed from his world title loss at the hands of Chinese champion Tang Kai, Thanh Le is ready to show fight fans a new and improved version of himself inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“I think we’re gonna see the best version of me, win or lose, go out there and really put it all out there, put it all on the table, and y’all are gonna see a lot of the things that we’ve been working on,” Le said in an interview with FightWave.

Aside from the loss to Tang Kai in August 2022, Thanh Le scored five straight wins inside the Circle, all coming by way of knockout. Not to be outdone, Le’s opponent, Ilya Freymanov, has 12 career victories to his credit with nine of them coming by way of knockout.

Needless to say, the fireworks are sure to fly when Thanh Le makes his long-awaited return against Ilya Freymanov this Friday night. Who do you see walking away with the interim ONE featherweight world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates