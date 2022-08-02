“I like putting people out” - Thanh Le loves to put on exciting performances for fans

Thanh Le lives to entertain fans. On August 26, reigning ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le wants to put on another showstopper for fans when he squares off against China’s Tang Kai in a featherweight world title bout at ONE 160 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kai threatened to retire the seasoned veteran but Le is more than happy to prove him wrong. With a perfect finishing rate that spans all the way from amateur days since 2012, the 36 year-old doesn't plan on breaking his streak any time soon.

Speaking about his unique fighting style, the Vietnamese-American star told FTSMMA:

“My style, obviously, makes for good exciting fights because I happen to finish a lot of people. We plan on continuing that streak all through until I can't fight anymore, hopefully. We'll see, it's nice, kind of looking back and talking to the team and then bringing up points like, you know, how I’m one of the few champions of the world that have a 100% finishing rate, have never been to a decision. I'm not going to eke out a loss or barely lose a belt or something like that. So hopefully, it does make people excited to watch me fight because I do enjoy putting on those types of fights. It's what I like doing. I like putting people out. It's exciting for me, and I hope it's exciting for everybody to watch, you know.”

Thanh Le and Tang Kai have a combined 24 knockout finishes, with their last 8 consecutive fights ending in KO/TKO wins, which makes for one of the most compelling world title matchups of the year.

Coming off an incredible 56-second TKO victory against jiu-jitsu icon Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out, Le returns for his second world title defense with more intensity than before. Watch as Le attempts tp put away the No.1-ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai for good on Friday, August 26.

Thanh Le forsees a fourth-round knockout against Tang Kai

Thanh Le has never fought past three rounds. The only person who battled his way into the third round with Le was none other than the former featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen in 2020, whom he defeated with a devastating flurry of punches.

So, anticipating a fourth-round finish against Tang Kai shows a deep level of respect Le might have for his challenger. However, the plan stays the same.

Thanh Le told ONE:

“[My prediction is] we go into the fourth round, he throws that two-three combo and misses. I come up on the backside and he catches a right hand down the pipe and goes to sleep, fourth round.”

