“Daily skill building for that kind of ultimate character” - Thanh Le trying to unlock his ‘final version’

The king of knockouts, Thanh Le, is offering some wisdom to the world of combat sports. The American-Vietnamese world champion will look to defend his title at ONE 160 on August 26 against China's Tang Kai. Ahead of the fight, the featherweight world champion discussed his attitude in training.

Speaking to FTSMMA, he explained his attitude in the gym. Thanh Le said that to get better, one must focus on the little things:

"I think there are a lot of guys who look at the small picture and build skills, but they don't build the small skills to make that final version of themselves, that ultimate character, you know, that unlocked character. We're trying to do that. I'm trying to do it as best as I can."

With skilled training partners in his corner, world champion Le has been able to score an unblemished record in ONE Championship. He has captured the world title and defended it en route to a total slate of five consecutive knockouts since making his ONE debut a couple of years ago.

On his training team, Le said:

"So it's been a lot of work, a lot of input from guys that are way smarter than me and way better at this than me that I'm trying to just steal from them and make a good final character of myself. It's really like those daily skill building for that kind of ultimate character."

Catch Thanh Le's interview with FTSMMA below:

Thanh Le's current version is a killer

The American-Vietnamese world champion Le is looking to unlock his ultimate form, even though his current version has earned him incredible success in the circle. In his MMA career, the powerful striker has earned over ninety percent of his win by way of KO/TKO.

After three consecutive knockouts in ONE, he earned a world title shot against former double-champion Martin Nguyen. In this bout, Le added another knockout and world title to his record.

He followed this up with a world title defense against jiu-jitsu great Garry Tonon. Le only needed fifty-six seconds to defend the submission and KO 'The Lion Killer'.

Le attributes his success to his coaches and training partners. The same team is preparing him for his fight against China's Tang Kai on August 26. Kai has also earned an impressive streak of knockouts in ONE Championship and will look to do the same against the champion.

Speaking to FTSMMA, Le gave full credit to his coaching staff:

"I get a lot of input from my coaches and my mentors and things like that. You guys know who I train with. I've got Shawn Gayton from New Orleans, Midcity. My brother is there all the time. Ryan Hall on a regular basis, and I've trained with him as much as possible for this camp."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far