"Thank you for denying me employment" - UFC star Kelvin Gastelum has nostalgic Twitter interaction about first ever job

UFC star Kelvin Gastelum recently had a nostalgic Twitter interaction about his first-ever job.

Gastelum took to Twitter to speak about the time he was 15 years old and used to work as a dishwasher during the week and do lawn mowing during the weekends. Twitter user @Richard_Kong responded to his tweet and revealed that the UFC star came to his MMA shop to look for a job but didn't get hired.

In response to the tweet, Kelvin Gastelum hilariously claimed that being denied the job at the MMA shop helped him to find success as a dishwasher. He said:

"Thank you for denying me employment that allowed me to go and find success as a dishwasher"

"Thank you for denying me employment that allowed me to go and find success as a dishwasher"

Interestingly, the place that Gastelum used to wash dishes at was revealed by a Twitter user @Faustoo24 which left the 31-year-old rather shook. While asking how did he know the name of the restaurant, the UFC star said:

"How do you know the name of the restaurant I used to wash dishes at?"

"How do you know the name of the restaurant I used to wash dishes at?"

@Faustoo24 responded to Kelvin Gastelum's question and revealed that the guy who owns the place, Pepe is his uncle and claimed to have worked at the restaurant himself.

@Faustoo24 responded to Kelvin Gastelum's question and revealed that the guy who owns the place, Pepe is his uncle and claimed to have worked at the restaurant himself.

The former UFC interim middleweight challenger seemed to be fond of Pepe and revealed that he has a lot of love for him. He said:

"Pepe is the man! I have a lot of love for him!"

"Pepe is the man! I have a lot of love for him!"

Kelvin Gastelum Twitter: The 31-year-old announced his move back to the welterweight division

After a brief run in the middleweight division of the UFC, Gastelum announced that he will be returning to the welterweight division last month in May.

Kelvin Gastelum took to Twitter to officially announce that he will be moving down to 170lbs. In the video, he spoke about how he views this as an opportunity to make a welterweight title run. While talking about his plan to approach his weight cut differently than his past experience in the 170lbs division, he said:

"I am making an official announcement. An official drop down to 170 [lbs]. Expect my next fight to be at 170 [lbs], I'm gonna get shredded! I hope. And I think I can make another title run at that weight class, I think I can make it...This is a second chance, this is a renaissance in my career, this is a rebirth."

