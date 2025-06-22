"Thank you for being a huge inspiration" - Jiri Prochazka pays heartfelt tribute to Jon Jones after UFC retirement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently paid tribute to Jon Jones following his retirement. Jones announced his retirement from MMA on Saturday and Tom Aspinall was promoted as the undisputed heavyweight champion.

As Jon Jones publicly announced his retirement in a heartfelt post, Jiří responded with deep appreciation and admiration in a tweet that read:

“Just thank you for being a huge inspiration throughout your career. Technique, movement, creativity, brutal dominance and always being yourself, whether in or out of the cage. I wish you all the best.”

Check out Jiri Prochazka's post below:

Jones made his retirement official through a long message shared with his fans, thanking the UFC, his coaches, family, and supporters for standing by him throughout his journey. He wrote:

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection... From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport... These are memories I’ll cherish forever... MMA will always be a part of who I am... The best is yet to come.”

Jiri Prochazka opens up about his views on trash talk in MMA

Jiří Procházka, known for his explosive fighting style and respectful nature, recently shared his honest opinion on trash-talking in MMA.

While many fighters use trash talk as a way to hype up fights and get into their opponents' heads, Procházka believes it doesn’t feel genuine, especially when those same fighters shake hands and make peace afterward.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Procházka said:

"Let's be honest... That's why I like to keep same words, same attitude, before the fight, in the preparation, in the fight and after the fight. All the time, like, the same. That's me. And I want to show me, not 'me before and me after.'" [1:00:45]

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (1:00:45):

After his loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303, Procházka received a lot of criticism for his defensive skills. However, he made noticeable improvements, which were praised following his impressive win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311. While speaking with Rogan, Procházka also shared his future goals in the sport. He’s not only aiming to reclaim the light heavyweight title, but also has ambitions to move down and fight for the middleweight championship one day.

