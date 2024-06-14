"Thanks for beating me up" - Former UFC champ Carla Esparza trades knowledge with ONE icon Angela Lee

The impact of inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee continues to be felt around the combat sports community even after her retirement from the sport.

Lee has been active in sharing his knowledge with various gyms and other professional fighters. One of her latest sightings was a training session with former two-time UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

In a recent Instagram post by the 'Cookie Monster,' she revealed that they trained together and shared valuable knowledge in the gym. She posted two photos of them and captioned them with:

"Thank you so much @angelaleemma for the training session, it's many years overdue. I can't wait to see your new @unitedbjjhawaii gym location!"

Furthermore, Esparza revealed that she was a massive fan of the 'Unstoppable' and has watched him become a dominant world champion under the world's largest martial arts organization, as she added:

"I've been a fan over the years, watching her win the inaugural ONE atomweight championship and defending it 5x! I had so much fun training with such a high-level grappler, thanks for beating me up! 😊❤️🥋"

Angela Lee continues to be a massive advocate of mental health awareness

During these tours and seminars to different parts of the world, Lee is not only sharing her knowledge, skills, and time with everyone but also continuing to be a champion for mental health awareness. She has been encouraging everyone not to be afraid to talk about their mental health struggles and not to be afraid of the stigma.

Furthermore, she founded a non-profit organization, FightStory, where she promotes creating a safe space for all, especially professional athletes, to open up about their internal battles and help them within the community.

It was created in honor of Angela's younger sibling, Victoria, who unexpectedly passed away in December 2022 at the age of 18.