"Thanks for leaking the script" - Dana White unveiling dazzling new belt to be presented to Alexa Grasso at UFC Noche triggers concern amongst fans

Dana White recently took to social media to present a new custom-made championship belt, which is to be presented to Alexa Grasso at UFC Noche on Mexican Independence Day. The brand-new strap is specially designed to reflect Grasso's Mexican roots.

The women's flyweight champion is set to defend her title against Valentina Shevchenko in a special Fight Night event called "UFC Noche" on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Grasso dethroned Shevchenko as the new 125-pound queen via fourth-round submission in their first meeting at UFC 285.

With the highly anticipated rematch just over a week away, fans were surprised at White's recent belt unveiling. Considering how unpredictable MMA is, fans were confused about why the UFC president was announcing a new belt specially made for Alexa Grasso when the rematch is yet to happen.

After Dana White posted the unveiling video on Twitter, fans flocked to the comments section to make their concerns known.

One fan sarcastically thanked Dana White for revealing the winner prematurely and wrote:

"So Grasso wins confirmed. Thanks for leaking the script."

Another fan jokingly asked:

"Soooo Valentina just gonna lay down for her or...?"

One user wrote:

"Never seen sum more scripted in my life."

One user asked:

"What if she loses?"

Dana White on PFL's rumored acquisition of Bellator

It was recently reported that the PFL is looking to acquire Bellator via a multi-million dollar takeover deal. The rumors about this business transaction have been floating around since the beginning of the year and have caused quite a stir in the MMA community. Neither party has made official statements regarding the sale so far.

Considering that Bellator and PFL are two of the UFC's biggest competitors today, it's unsurprising to see Dana White being asked for his opinion on the rumored deal. While the UFC president has appreciated the PFL in the past, he can't wrap his head around some of the rival promotion's business decisions of late.

At a recent press conference, Dana White expressed his confusion about why the PFL would consider buying Bellator. He stated:

"Why on God’s green f***ing Earth would anybody buy Bellator? So what we were just talking about, business and making the right moves and right decisions, there’s been lots of bad ones. Bellator would be one of the f*cking biggest... Why anyone would buy Bellator is beside me. But hey, what do I know? I’ll sit back and see how this plays out."

