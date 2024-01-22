"Thanks for leaking the script" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's post on Sean Strickland after UFC 297 loss

Fans have reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele's post on Sean Strickland following his loss at UFC 297.

Strickland took on Dricus du Plessis for his first title defense this past weekend. 'Tarzan' and 'Stillknocks' put on a great show for the fans as they went toe-to-toe till the final bell. After their five-round war, the South African challenger edged a split decision and became the new UFC middleweight champion.

Following the fight, Strickland has received a lot of support from the MMA community, including his good friend and MMA media personality Daniele. The content creator took to X and posted a picture in support of the former UFC middleweight champion.

She captioned the post

"To the death @SStricklandMMA"

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of Daniele's post to offer support for Strickland. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Thanks for leaking the script Nina. Appreciate you!"

"Your boy was robbed"

"Feel so bad for Sean. He did his best"

Dana White believes Sean Strickland won the fight against Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis' split decision victory over Sean Strickland has divided the MMA world. Some believe that the South African fighter was rightfully awarded the decision, while others believe that he didn't do enough to take the belt from Strickland, and it looks like Dana White is one of them.

At the UFC 297 press conference, White expressed his disagreement with the judges' decision. The UFC CEO stated that Strickland won the fifth round and had it 2-2 going into the final frame. He said:

“I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. You know, it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds."

White added:

"I had it even going to the fifth round, I’m like, this is the round. See who wants it. They both started to turn it up a little bit, just one of those types of fights. But I’m also one of these guys, I believe you have to take it from the champion.”

Catch Dana White's comments below:

