"That was the adjustment I made" - Regian Eersel reveals he had to be shifty to take down Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30

Although he wasn't eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title because of the failed hydration test during the official weigh-ins, Surinamese striking star Regian Eersel has finally put his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas to bed with a majority decision win in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

Eersel and Nicolas thrilled the fans in attendance inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last April 4.

During his post-fight interview, Eersel was asked what adjustments he made to secure the victory. He replied:

"The adjustments I made were moving a lot, switching stances, you know, going to southpaw, going to orthodox. Feint more to distract him, so that was the adjustment I made."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 32-year-old striking superstar's biggest moment of the fight was when he scored a knockdown against 'Barboza' in the second round with a sneaky left hook that caught the Frenchman off guard.

Ad

With this win, 'The Immortal' improved his record to 12-1 under the world's largest martial arts organization and remains the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion despite being stripped of his kickboxing crown at the scales.

Regian Eersel wants to defend his Muay Thai crown next after victory over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30

After three grueling and entertaining kickboxing matches with Nicolas from the past 12 months, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative is now looking at the possibility of defending his Muay Thai crown next.

Ad

According to Eersel, he would prefer to defend it first before potentially winning back his kickboxing championship, especially after contenders George Jarvis and Mouhcine Chafi went on a three-round war during the same card, as he told Mitch Chilson during his in-ring interview:

"I hope so. I hope I can defend my Muay Thai belt. I saw there are some new contenders, so I'm looking forward to that."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.