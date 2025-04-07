"That was the adjustment I made" - Regian Eersel reveals he had to be shifty to take down Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30

Although he wasn't eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title because of the failed hydration test during the official weigh-ins, Surinamese striking star Regian Eersel has finally put his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas to bed with a majority decision win in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 30.
Eersel and Nicolas thrilled the fans in attendance inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last April 4.
During his post-fight interview, Eersel was asked what adjustments he made to secure the victory. He replied:
"The adjustments I made were moving a lot, switching stances, you know, going to southpaw, going to orthodox. Feint more to distract him, so that was the adjustment I made."
The 32-year-old striking superstar's biggest moment of the fight was when he scored a knockdown against 'Barboza' in the second round with a sneaky left hook that caught the Frenchman off guard.
With this win, 'The Immortal' improved his record to 12-1 under the world's largest martial arts organization and remains the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion despite being stripped of his kickboxing crown at the scales.
Regian Eersel wants to defend his Muay Thai crown next after victory over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30
After three grueling and entertaining kickboxing matches with Nicolas from the past 12 months, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative is now looking at the possibility of defending his Muay Thai crown next.
According to Eersel, he would prefer to defend it first before potentially winning back his kickboxing championship, especially after contenders George Jarvis and Mouhcine Chafi went on a three-round war during the same card, as he told Mitch Chilson during his in-ring interview:
"I hope so. I hope I can defend my Muay Thai belt. I saw there are some new contenders, so I'm looking forward to that."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.