"That was always a bad idea" - Michael Bisping weighs in on Alexander Volkanovski eyeing to defend UFC title at 35 on the back of a loss

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the narrative that Alexander Volkanovski is 'too old' to defend the featherweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

'The Great' is heading into his bout with Topuria coming off the back of a first-round head kick KO loss to Islam Makhachev. It was his second defeat at the hands of the Russian in 2023, also losing via unanimous decision in their Fight of the Year winning clash months prior.

As Volkanovski prepares to make his sixth 145-pound title defense, Topuria, along with a percentage of fans, have questioned whether or not the bout will mark the beginning of a downward spiral for the Australian. He has lost two of his last three fights, suffered the first KO loss of his UFC career, and is now 35 years old.

In comparison, Topuria is 28, has won all six of his UFC bouts so far, and has yet to taste defeat in his professional career (14-0).

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Bisping offered his take on Volkanovski's chances against Topuria.

According to 'The Count', Volkanovski's age or his KO loss to Makhachev won't be a factor, as he believes it was mainly because he took the fight on 10 days' notice. He explained:

"The reality is he's [Alexander Volkanovski] 35...but he feels fantastic and we know he's coming off the back of that loss to Makhachev, but it was short notice and he stepped up a weight class. That was always a bad idea...I don't think it's any reflection on him or his ability...I really don't think his age is going to matter at all."

Catch Bisping's comments here (0:56):

Israel Adesanya gives official prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Israel Adesanya has offered his final thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski's upcoming title defense against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Adesanya and Volkanovski are close friends and have often been training partners whenever the Australian comes to work under the tutelage of Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' put aside any narrative alluding to Volkanovski's age and instead expects a dominant victory for the champ. He said:

"Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski. I'm going to go late stoppage, round four. Yeah, round four, KO or TKO. I think he's just going to exhaust him. It's different when you're in the championship rounds but you have Alexander Volkanovski in your face."

Catch Adesanya's comments here (12:44):