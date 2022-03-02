"That was the most calculated gangster thing you've ever seen" - Dan Hardy details Jorge Masvidal jumping on Leon Edwards

Dan Hardy recently sat down for a chat with Submission Radio and discussed the difference between the mindsets of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, who will headline UFC 272 this weekend.

Discussing Masvidal's mentality, Hardy brought up the Miami native's infamous backstage altercation with Leon Edwards:

"If you yell something at Masvidal and you challenge him to a fight, he's going to try and attack you in the crowd. And I was a few feet away from him when he jumped on Leon Edwards. That was the most calculated gangster thing you've ever seen. Like he knew exactly what he was doing."

Watch Dan Hardy talk to Submission Radio below:

Masvidal was giving an interview to ESPN's Laura Sanko after his knockout win over Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal. Edwards, who also fought on the card, was passing by and exchanged a few words with 'Gamebred'. Masvidal casually walked away from the interview and punched Edwards in the face, leaving 'Rocky' bloodied.

Watch the brawl between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards below:

Hardy then revealed how Colby Covington was different from his upcoming opponent at UFC 272 when it came to mindset. Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang at 'Chaos' during a dispute outside a Sydney hotel, which saw Covington react in a manner that Jorge Masvidal probably would not have. Here's what Dan Hardy said about the incident:

"On the flipside, when Fabricio Werdum was trying to hit Covington with a boomerang, Covington was s******* his pants, talking about lawsuits and security and stuff."

Hardy then stated how Masvidal and Covington were completely different regarding their personalities:

"They are just different animals in that respect. None of this is real for Covington. He's here to make money and do a job. But Masvidal will fight him in the octagon or in [the] street. He's not really that bothered."

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal will take place this weekend

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are set to headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view this weekend. They were once best friends and training partners. However, the friendship has turned into a bitter rivalry for a while now. They will eventually settle their differences inside the octagon on Saturday, March 5.

Interestingly, both fighters lost their most recent bouts to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In fact, Covington and Masvidal have faced 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on two occasions each and have been beaten every time.

Heading into this weekend, Colby Covington is regarded by bookmakers as the favorite due to his wrestling ability. However, as his career resurrection has shown, one can never truly count out Jorge Masvidal.

