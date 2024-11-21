"That card is stacked" - Fans react as fight set to feature on UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is moved to UFC 310

Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders have an amended fight date to where their scrapped UFC 309 bout will now transpire on UFC 310. This was made official via the UFC account on X with this Weidman versus Anders fight now set for Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

An interesting shift here though is that their UFC 310 fight will now be at a catchweight of 195 pounds with their initial booking at UFC 309 being contracted as a middleweight bout. Anders had a medical issue that pulled him out of the contest at the final hour. The illness was unspecified but was enough to take him off of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic undercard.

X users made their thoughts known on this rescheduled matchup and a sizable thread amassed underneath the post thereafter.

"That card is stacked"

"Nice! That's didn't take long"

"WE ALL want to see this one"

UFC 310 and some of the featured fights of the night

UFC 310 will feature Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders on the televised preliminary portion of the event which is deep in and of itself. The pay-per-view- portion of the UFC's early December offering is especially stacked though.

Kron Gracie will make his return to the cage after being out of action for over a year and a half as the former Rizin veteran looks to bounce back from a two-fight losing skid. To do so, the son of Rickson Gracie must get past the No. 13-ranked featherweight in the promotion, Bryce Mitchell.

In another featherweight fight that looks like a barnburner on paper, Doo Ho Choi will throw down inside of the octagon against Nate Landwehr. Then the heavyweights will take to the cage as former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to maintain his spot at No. 2 in the division when he tests skills against the No. 3-ranked Alexander Volkov.

The co-main event showcases a battle of unbeaten welterweights as Shavkat Rakhmonov collides with Ian Machado Garry in a potential title eliminator at 170 pounds.

Then in the main event, Alexandre Pantoja will look to notch another defense of his flyweight title following his defense of the strap in the UFC 301 headliner vs. Steve Erceg. To do so, the Brazilian mixed martial artist must defeat promotional debutant and former Rizin champion Kai Asakura.

