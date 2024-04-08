"That celebrity life is for the birds" - Fans react as David Benavidez apologizes for "one too many drinks" after DAZN interview goes viral

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on David Benavidez's viral interview with DAZN.

A DAZN commentator chatted with Benavidez during a small stoppage in the fight between Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Lemos. It became clear that he was severely intoxicated, slurring his words and struggling to answer questions.

Check out the interview below:

Benavidez quickly apologized to boxing fans worldwide for being drunk during the interview above. He posted the following on Instagram in a story:

''I just want to take this time to apologise to all my fans and to the people that seen me last night drunk. I had one too many drinks and made a complete fool of myself smh. This will never happen again.''

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their support. Take a look at their reactions below:

''The only ppl who have issues with David having a few drinks on his day Off....are the Canelo fans who are Hating on his man!!!''

''Imagine a grown man apologizing for drinking.. that celebrity life is for the birds''

''No need to apologize. You deserve to live your life. Have your drinks just like everyone else.''

''Damn he can't just have one good night out lmao, he be more disciplined than the ones hating.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Michael Benson's post on X

Benavidez has a track record of failing to stay focused. He has a 28-0 record with 24 knockouts and has held the WBC Super Middleweight title twice but was stripped both times.

In 2017, he won his first WBC belt title by defeating Ronald Gavril via split decision. His success, however, was short-lived, as he tested positive for cocaine later that year, losing his championship as a result.

Benavidez defeated Anthony Dirrell to regain his title following a successful comeback. But he was stripped of the title once more after failing to make weight in his first title defense.

David Benavidez chastises Canelo Alvarez for avoiding him

Canelo Alvarez has been dubbed "scared" by potential future opponent David Benavidez, who has expressed a desire to fight him.

The Mexican's request for a large fight purse has sparked speculation among fans about his lack of motivation to face his title rival. During a recent Cigar Talk podcast interview, Benavidez criticized the super middleweight champion, saying:

''He continues to say I'm not worth anything. It's funny that you're gonna ask for $200 million for a fighter who's not worth anything... I really do think he's scared of me."

Check out David Benavidez's comments below (3:45):

