"That count was too quick" - Fans smell foul play in Joe Joyce's comeback stoppage win over Kash Ali after back-to-back losses

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Joe Joyce's 10th round stoppage win over Kash Ali at Queensberry Promotion's Magnificent Seven boxing event. The event took place on March 16 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Joyce squared off against Ali in a 10-round bout. He began the fight calmly, waiting for an opportunity to test Ali with a few body blows. As the fight went on, Joyce began to land more body shots and jabs and took Ali's occasional right hand.

'The Juggernaut' began to land more punches in the seventh round, showing his power in the fight as Ali began to tire. Ali was clearly worn out by the ninth round as Joyce got closer to a knockout blow, but Ali held on until the final round.

Joyce then finally knocked Ali to the floor with a short right hand, just seconds before the final bell rang.

Check out the knockout below:

Fans seemed skeptical and rushed to the comments section to share their reactions:

''That count was too quick''

''I've seen tractors move faster than Joe Joyce punching...''

''Fastest ten count ever to ensure he gets the stoppage''

Check out some more reactions below:

Joyce had been out of action since his rematch with Zhilei Zhang in September last year. The British boxer suffered a brutal loss in the third round, as Zhang used a powerful right hook to knock Joyce out after breaking his previously unbreakable chin.

The 38-year-old saw great significance in the rematch as he previously suffered his first loss of his professional career against Zhang by doctor stoppage in April of the same year.

On the other hand, Ali was coming off a defeat against Bohdan Myronets in July last year.

Following the win, Joyce would look to revive his career after facing calls to retire.