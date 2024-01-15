"That CTE brain gon' be scrambled eggs" - Fans react to Jon Jones' brother and NFL star Chandler Jones hitting pads 

A viral video of MMA great Jon Jones’ brother Chandler Jones hitting the pads has drawn mixed reactions from fans on social media.

The youngest Jones sibling has played as a defensive end for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released in September 2023 after being placed on the ‘non-football injury' list.

Jones had expressed his dissatisfaction with coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in an Instagram post before being released. However, the coach had refused to comment, citing it as Jones’ ‘personal situation’.

As it turns out, the 33-year-old has been trying his hand at combat sports training as a video of him hitting the pads recently went viral on social media.

The short clip was posted on @MMAMania’s X account:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to the video and commented on various aspects of the NFL DE’s possible stint in MMA:

@profeshgamblr commented:

“O na hopefully this n**** not planning any boxing events that CTE brain gon be scrambled eggs.”

@messo_male wrote:

“This is the brother that said he’d beat up Jon if they ever fought?”

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Jones' training video

Chandler Jones arrested for violating an order of protection

Two-division UFC champion Jon Jones has had several run-ins with the law over the last decade. He has dominated some of the most elite fighters in his storied MMA career. However, his troubles outside the octagon have severely affected his reputation.

Fans were shocked when Chandler Jones followed in his brother’s footsteps and got into legal trouble in September 2023. According to reports, he was arrested for violating a protective order and kept at the Clark County Detention.

Expand Tweet

It was later revealed that the youngest Jones sibling had stolen things from his ex-girlfriend’s house and set them ablaze in his backyard. He was released from Las Vegas Raiders following the arrest.

Meanwhile, his brother Jon Jones has also hit a rough patch in his MMA career. ‘Bones’ won the UFC heavyweight title by scoring a quick submission win over Ciryl Gane in March 2023. He was scheduled to attempt first defense of his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, the 36-year-old had to pull out of the fight due to a training injury.