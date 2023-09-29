Why was Chandler Jones arrested? Raiders DE behind bars  

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested around midnight in Sin City, according to TMZ. The NFL star has been courting controversy over the past few weeks, throwing multiple allegations against people at his franchise.

Per the TMZ report, Jones was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order. He is currently behind bars at Clark County Detention.

Chandler Jones' allegations in the spotlight

The Las Vegas Raiders DE has thrown a number of allegations the Raiders' way.

He first alleged that he was forcibly hospitalized earlier this week, with five to seven people putting him in an ambulance and injecting him with an "unknown substance."

After he was reportedly admitted to a hospital by the fire department, Jones posted a bizarre video on social media, tagging LeBron James and Kodak Black.

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has since reached out to Jones to offer some support on social media, with ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant also pitching in.

In deleted tweets, Jones has persistently specified that he is, in fact, doing well, though the evidence around his issues seems to point otherwise.

Has Chandler Jones been released by the Raiders?

As things stand, Jones has not been released by the franchise.

He has, however, been placed on the non-football illness list. According to his earlier social media posts, Raiders owner Mark Davis reached out to him, asking him to get help and offering support. For his part, the 33-year-old wrote that he did not want to play for the team this season.

Jones is yet to play for the Raiders this season.