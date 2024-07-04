"That'd be like the natural progress" - Jozef Chen wants Tye Ruotolo's gold if he defeats him at ONE Fight Night 23

Jozef Chen believes he'd deserve another run at Tye Ruotolo – with his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line – should he upset the American grappling savant at ONE Fight Night 23.

The South African star opens his promotional account in a 186-pound catchweight contest against the Atos representative inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 5.

Though the 19-year-old knows it'll be an uphill battle for as long as it lasts, the B-Team affiliate does not see any pressure in competing against one of the most dominant grapplers today.

And if he does do the unimaginable and end the latter's perfect run under the ONE banner, ideally, he'd want nothing more than a shot at his prestigious gold.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Nic Atkin, Jozef Chen said:

"Yeah, absolutely [I'd want that world title shot]. I mean, I think that'd be like the natural progress of things."

Find out how he fares against the ONE world champion inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 23. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Watch Jozef Chen's full interview here:

Breaking down Tye Ruotolo vs Jozef Chen at ONE Fight Night 23

Tye Ruotolo's grappling game is in a class of its own. Alongside his creativity in all aspects of the discipline, guard passing, submission creativity, and relentless aggression, the 21-year-old's ability to stay one step ahead of his rival always allows him to sniff what will come his way.

That has largely been the backbone towards success for the Atos representative, and it should come in handy once more as Chen's trickery on the canvas could potentially spoil Ruotolo's unbeaten run in ONE Championship.

The promotional newcomer is always ready to tackle problems head-on, and though he'd be venturing into very dangerous territory against the often unpredictable Ruotolo, he owns a good mix of submissions and reversals in his arsenal to spring a surprise inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

