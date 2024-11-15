"That devil has not left” - Ariel Helwani lets feelings known about unnerving Mike Tyson interview following chaotic face off against Jake Paul

Ariel Helwani recently shared his reaction to the chaos that ensued at the latest Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face-off, which saw the boxing legend slap Paul across the face.

Tyson and Paul are set to meet inside the squared circle tonight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Their bout, which is a professional contest, will consist of eight two-minute rounds and will be livestreamed on Netflix, marking the platform's first-ever live combat sports event.

In the build-up to the fight, both Tyson and Paul have made a number of disrespectful comments towards one another, however, it all came to a head when the pair faced off one final time before the fight. Jake Paul got in close and appeared to step on Mike Tyson's foot, leading to 58-year-old slapping him across the face before then being held back by security.

Ariel Helwani, who was on stage when the incident happened, then attempted to interview the now irate Tyson but was denied asking multiple questions due to the chaos on the stage. He has since shared his reaction what went down on a recent video on his YouTube channel.

According to Helwani, he doesn't believe Jake Paul truly knows what he's in for, after stating that he's not seen Mike Tyson like this since his prime years in boxing. He said:

"He's [Tyson] different than the other people [Jake] has faced before. He's wired differently...You see the dark place that he goes to...He's just different, there's no one like him. We know about his past, that guy hasn't left. That beast, that demon, that devil has not left."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments here (2:30):

Logan Paul issues stern warning to Mike Tyson after slapping his brother Jake Paul

Logan Paul believes Mike Tyson has made a serious mistake by slapping his brother, and issued a warning to the boxing veteran on social media.

After the chaotic face-off that saw 'Iron Mike' slap Jake Paul, the clip went viral and made headlines around the world. 'The Maverick' then took the opportunity to lay out a warning to Tyson and stated that the next face of boxing would be crowned this Friday. Taking to X, he tweeted:

"My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, f**king iconic... but a grave error. This fight just became personal for Jake. Tomorrow's outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow."

Check out Logan Paul's tweet here:

