"That was dirty as f**k" - Fans react to groin shot leading to double knockdown in PFL

The MMA community has witnessed its fair share of extraordinary moments in the cage, but the heavyweight clash between Tim Johnson and Danilo Marques at PFL 4 delivered one of the most infrequent sights that left fans in awe.

During the preliminary card of the PFL's regular season event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, Johnson delivered a thunderous left hand in the opening minutes, sending Marques sprawling to the canvas. However, the UFC veteran couldn't capitalize on the opportunity as Marques simultaneously landed a kick to Johnson's groin, resulting in a highly unusual double knockdown.

Marques regained his composure, believing he had secured victory, but the referee swiftly corrected him, stating that none of those actions were legal.

Fans responded with astonishment to the unique turn of events during the Johnson-Marques fight, with many criticizing the Brazilian's controversial strike.

One fan wrote:

"This is the greatest sport on the planet."

Another wrote:

"That was dirty as f**k get him tf outta here."

Another commented:

"He’s celebrating as if that illegal kick didn’t save his life, lmao."

Check out some more reactions below:

Johnson required approximately three minutes of stoppage time to recover from the foul. Despite this setback, he rallied strongly, entering the fray with relentless aggression and flooring Marques with a powerful right hand.

The American seized the opportunity, swiftly dominating and finishing the bout at 3:14 of the first round with a series of punches after immobilizing Marques' arm.

Complete results for PFL 4: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell fight card

Main Card

Linton Vassell def. Valentin Moldavsky by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Dakota Ditcheva def. Chelsea Hackett by TKO at 3:22 in round one

Denis Goltsov def. Thiago Santos by TKO at 2:22 in round one

Liz Carmouche def. Kana Watanabe by submission at 4:52 in round three

Preliminary Card

Taila Santos def. Jena Bishop by unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Oleg Popov def. Davion Franklin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Tyrell Fortune def. Marcelo Golm by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Ilara Joanne def. Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques by TKO at 3:14 in round one

Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin by TKO at 1:30 in round two

Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

