“That dude’s head was about to explode” - Jo Nattawut puts George Mann in a world of Muay Thai savagery

Jo Nattawaut’s third match in ONE Championship happened in November 2018 at ONE: Heart of Lion, where he pitted against George Mann in a featherweight Muay Thai match that was part of a loaded fight card.

The highlights of that masterful performance by Nattawut was reposted by ONE Championship recently, and they wrote the caption:

“Smokin” Jo is ready to leave it all in the ring THIS FRIDAY at ONE Fight Night 17 on prime against Luke Lessei! 💪🔥”

In that particular match, the Thai veteran showed a variety of combinations that targeted Mann’s legs and head with lethal kicks and elbows. These powerful combinations were also the main reason why the Scottish athlete suffered a huge hematoma on the side of his head.

Eventually, ‘Smokin’ Jo got the unanimous decision victory to record his second victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Fans who commented on the video published by the promotion showed empathy for Mann and were excited for Nattawut’s upcoming fight.

Instagram users @pernates, @elfonbo, @michaelpaganus, and @pmw.media commented:

“That dudes head was about to explode”

“Bro props to the guy getting hit, 99.999999% people would cry like a bitch and give up but my man is a warrior”

“Respect soldier ! 😌”

“The chef vs. Smokin Jo might be the fight of the night…lot of GREAT fights to be had though, We shall see!”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Jo Nattawut looking sharp and ready for ONE Championship debutant Luke Lessei

Nattawut may be coming off a unanimous decision loss against reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in his previous fight, but he showed that he is still one of the top contenders by putting up a decent performance against him on very short notice.

The Thai Top Team representative has put in the work against the American debutant and shared this on social media to let his fans see that he’s more than ready to fend off another challenge from a young newcomer in the promotion.

The inter-generational showdown between Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei goes down in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime for free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.