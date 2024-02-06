"That is f***ing gangster" - Reigning UFC champion reacts to Joe Rogan securing massive $250 million deal with Spotify

Joe Rogan recently made headlines as he has reportedly made a new deal with audio streaming platform, Spotify. He previously signed a deal with Spotify to make his incredibly popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, or JRE for short, exclusive to the platform.

Since 2020, JRE has been streaming exclusively on Spotify. According to reports, Rogan has now renewed his deal with the streaming platform. Variety went on to suggest that the new deal is worth $250 million, and the show will no longer be exclusive to Spotify and will be available to stream on other platforms.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, speaking on The TimboSugaShow, reacted to the news, saying:

"That's insane. Yeah, that would be sweet, that's insane if they're paying him that much and it's not going to be exclusive... That's f**king gangster."

'Suga' was also visibly impressed with how much Joe Rogan was making with the new deal. He also added that it was a huge jump from Rogan's initial deal with Spotify, which reports suggested was worth $100 million or more.

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments here (25:20):

Sean O'Malley has been a guest on JRE on two occasions. He appeared on episodes #133 and #147, with the latter being alongside his longtime friend and coach, Tim Welch.

Joe Rogan describes Alex Pereira's 'special' ability to check leg kicks

Joe Rogan is known to be a big admirer of reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. Prior to Pereira entering the UFC, Rogan was one of the Brazilian's staunchest supporters and advocated for him to join the promotion on many instances.

Recently, on an episode of JRE, Rogan spoke on Pereira's unique ability to check leg kicks, saying:

"He's got a special way that he checks leg kicks that's different from everybody else. He's got a strategy behind it. He was showing us. So we were at the Mothership, me, DC and Alex Pereira, and Alex Pereira is kicking our legs, and he's showing us how to check, and what he does to follow up his checks. He's got a system man, I'll show you afterwards."

"It's different. He's like, you can't be a tough guy, I'll tell you later. Can't give away his secrets but it was so profound, both DC and I, and DC has been around the game forever, he's had a million fights, we were both like 'Oh s**t,' I don't think anybody else is doing it that way."

Check out the clip here:

