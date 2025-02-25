"That was my fault" - Song Yadong addresses eye poke incident in Henry Cejudo fight, reflects on his own past injuries

Song Yadong recently addressed his eye poke incident in his UFC Seattle main event against Henry Cejudo, which has become controversial in the days that followed. He took responsibility and even reflected on some injuries he has had to personally deal with in the past.

'Kung Fu Kid' picked up arguably the most notable win over his MMA career last Saturday by earning a technical decision over 'Triple C' after he was unable to continue in the fourth round. Referee Jason Herzog didn't deduct a point from Yadong, which would have changed the outcome of the fight as it would have resulted in a majority draw rather than a win.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Yadong discussed the eye poke and noted that he wasn't sure whether or not 'Triple C' was able to see him. He mentioned that he didn't want to judge Cejudo's thought process, but recalled continuing to fight Cory Sandhagen after suffering an eye injury:

"That was my fault. I eye poked him. I don't want to judge him...But I feel he waited the five minutes and when he came back, I feel he could see me very clearly. He can avoid any attack...But I don't know, maybe not...When I fought Cory Sandhagen, I had a broken orbital bone in one eye and the other eye was covered by blood. I still fought through the four rounds...I didn't want to comment on Henry [Cejudo], but it is what it is."

Check out Song Yadong's comments regarding his eye poke in Henry Cejudo fight below:

Song Yadong outlines initial game plan against Henry Cejudo

Song Yadong outlined what his initial game plan was against Henry Cejudo and disclosed that he planned to finish the former two-division UFC champion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Yadong mentioned that he believed his cardio was better than Cejudo and so he planned to pick up the pace in the fourth and fifth rounds en route to a knockout win:

"My strategy was finish [Cejudo] in the fourth and the fifth round. I knew he would be more exhausted than me and he knew he was going to be finished in the fourth or fifth round."

Check out Song Yadong's post fight interview following his win over Henry Cejudo below:

