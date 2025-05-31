"That fight was everything for me” - Jackie Buntan says world title victory is culmination of her years of hard work

Jackie Buntan just made history at ONE 169 in November 2024, becoming the first-ever ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion with a decision win over Anissa Meksen. For Buntan, it was more than just a title. It was the payoff for years of steady work.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the reigning champ opened up about what the fight really meant for her:

"That fight was everything for me. I truly worked so hard in that camp, but the whole lead-up to it, ever since starting the sport, really. Since I got signed to ONE, I've viewed every fight as a challenge."

From the moment she signed with the promotion, Buntan took the hard road. No soft matchmaking or easy buildup - she climbed through tough opponents, stayed sharp through long training blocks, and came into the biggest fight of her life fully prepared to take it.

“I've never been handed an easy fight” - Jackie Buntan glad to have claimed ONE gold against the legendary Anissa Meksen

That said, beating Anissa Meksen wasn’t just a win. It was validation. The French-Algerian icon is one of the most respected names in the sport, and Jackie Buntan knows what it means to go five rounds with a fighter of that caliber.

"I feel like in my career so far, I've never been handed an easy fight, so being matched with Anissa for the belt was just perfect in my opinion," she said.

And now that she’s got gold around her waist, she knows the target on her back just got bigger.

"I know everyone wants the belt. It makes it exciting, and that makes me more motivated."

Still, Buntan isnt here to sit around waiting for challengers. Even as she holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing throne, she's aiming to conquer the Muay Thai throne and become a dual-sport queen.

