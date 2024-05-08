"That got me very angry" - Smilla Sundell admits heroic comeback against Natalia Diachkova was fueled by frustration

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden was met with her toughest challenge yet last weekend when she took on hard-hitting Russian star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova.

Diachkova was able to tag Sundell multiple times with solid shots, as the Russian fighter dominated the majority of the contest before 'The Hurricane' turned things around.

Speaking in her official post-fight interview backstage, Sundell talked about the moment she knew she really had to dig deep and fight back to win the bout.

The 19-year-old Swedish teenage sensation said:

"And I don't know what I was doing in the fight. I just knew I went to the floor once. And that got me very angry. And I just had to go, go, go."

Smilla Sundell locked horns with Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

'The Hurricane' caught 'Karelian Lynx' with a crushing body shot in the final moments of the second round and finished with a flurry of left hands and knees to the head with one second remaining on the clock.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell admits she was in trouble early against Natalia Diachkova: "She got me good"

19-year-old teenage sensation 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell remained unbeaten in ONE Championship and continued her knockout kill streak. But the Swedish star was quick to admit she was hurt like never before in the first round of the ONE Fight Night 22 main event.

'The Hurricane' told the South China Morning Post:

"I saw her from the first round, she got me good. She rocked me. And I was trying [to regain my composure]. I rushed too much in the first round, but second round I got it."