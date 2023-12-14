"That is a great story" - After his cameos at UFC 100 and 200, Dana White approves Jim Miller's inclusion in a bout at UFC 300

Dana White recently caught up with TNT Sports and gave fans an update on the much-anticipated UFC 300 card.

White shared that the UFC has big plans for the marquee card. Expressing his desire to make the event much bigger than any other numbered card, he said:

"What is the feel of the show going to be? We put on a live event and a television show too, what are we gonna build around the event? What's going to make 300 more special than this Saturday night, the last pay-per-view of the year? Ther'es a lot more that goes into it than just the card...but what you can expect is, the first prelim of the night for you to be going like holy shit...that's how good 300 is going to be."

At this point, TNT Sports' Adam Caterall requested White to put Jim Miller on the card, as Miller had appeared at both UFC 100 and 200.

To this, the UFC boss said:

"Yeah, that is a great story, a great story. I'll get that done for you. I'll get Jim Miller on the card for you, consider that done."

The two even shook on it, and Caterall suggested that Miller face the winner of the Ferguson-Pimblett matchup, which is set to go down this Saturday at UFC 296. After that, Dana White instructed who is presumably his assistant to 'text Mick (Maynard) and Sean (Shelby)' and 'tell them we need Jim Miller on UFC 300.'

Check out the clip here (8:11 for Dana White's comments):

Dana White announces that Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque has been scrapped from UFC 296

Earlier today, Dana White took to X to announce a change to the UFC 296 card. He said:

"All right guys, I know there is some speculation out there that Ian Garry vs. Luque is off, it is true. Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into Pneumonia, so that fight is off, it is not happening, that is true."

Check out the tweet here:

Given the timing of Garry's withdrawal, it proved extremely difficult for the UFC to find a replacement opponent for Luque and so, the fight has been scrapped from UFC 296 altogether.