"That guy is one-dimensional" - Dricus du Plessis' camp vows to beat Khamzat Chimaev at his own game in fiery warning ahead of UFC 319 clash

Dricus du Plessis is preparing for a title defense fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. Ahead of the bout, du Plessis' head coach, Morne Visser, has issued a bold warning, stating that they will beat Chimaev at his own game.

'Borz' is currently undefeated and has secured victories over several veterans in the promotion, often utilizing his wrestling skills to achieve favorable outcomes. However, du Plessis and his team are not particularly intimidated by Chimaev's wrestling ability.

In the UFC 319 Countdown video, Visser claimed that the Chechen-born fighter is "one-dimensional", saying:

"Khamzat [Chimaev] doesn't know when it is when people want to wrestle him. He's only facing guys who's trying to get away from his wrestling. We don't want to try to get away from his wrestling. We want to f**k him up in his game... You can't think that you're gonna beat my guy coming with one thing, and that's wrestling."

He added:

"That guy is one-dimensional. Have you seen him stand up? I won't even give him a pro license for his stand-up. He doesn't present any problem for us. We are the problem."

Check out Morne Visser's comments below (26:09):

UFC middleweight star predicts Dricus du Plessis to "shock the world" against Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis has established a reputation for securing victories in the UFC through gritty wars. His wins against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and Sean Strickland at UFC 312 are prime examples of it.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez predicted that 'Stillknocks' will defeat Chimaev, saying:

"I think [Dricus du Plessis] is going to shock the world again. He's a big, tough, awkward motherf**ker, and I'm still not really sold on Khamzat [Chimaev]. I understand he's good, and he's dangerous, yada yada, but he's kind of fought all small guys who have come up. [Kamaru] Usman gave him a run for his money off the couch, so how does he do with somebody that's like a real [1]85er?"

