"That guy is ready for anything" - Dana White claims Donald Trump is not concerned about being jeered by the fans at UFC 264

Dana White has claimed that Donald Trump is not concerned about being jeered by fans at UFC 264.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the UFC president opened up about the former President of the United States of America attending the UFC 264 event.

The TMZ Sports interviewers indicated that Donald Trump generally receives mixed reactions at public events. On that note, they proceeded to ask Dana White whether Trump is ready to deal with a little bit of jeering since that could possibly happen at UFC 264. White responded by stating:

“That guy is ready for anything, anytime, anywhere. I’ve never seen anybody with more energy, more; I mean, if you look at President Trump, what is he? 72? 73? You know, and the amount of energy that this guy still has. It’s amazing.”

When asked about where Donald Trump will sit at UFC 264, Dana White revealed:

“Oh, he’s sitting right behind me. He’s sitting right behind me…Right behind me. Hey, guys, he don’t care. He’s not that guy. He’s not hiding in a box somewhere. That’s not his style.”

Apparently, the TMZ Sports interviewers had a bet regarding where Donald Trump will be seated. While one host bet that Trump would sit octagon-side near Dana White, the other bet that the former US president would be seated in a safe box away from the crowd.

Addressing the same, Dana White confirmed that Donald Trump would be sitting right behind him near the octagon.

Dana White praised Donald Trump while explaining how his upcoming UFC 264 appearance came about

Dana White has time and again credited Donald Trump for being one of the UFC's earliest supporters

During the interview, Dana White was also asked about what he said to Donald Trump to get him to attend UFC 264.

Dana White replied by saying:

“Yeah, he and I have been friends for over 20 years. And, you know, he’s a huge fight fan; not just UFC. He’s a fight fan. He likes fighting like I like fighting. So, yeah, I was in Cabo a couple months ago. And I got the call that he wanted to attend the fight. So, you know, (United States) Secret Service has been here for the last three days, going through the arena, and, you know, getting ready for him to attend.” (*Video courtesy: TMZ Sports; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

UFC 264 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10th, 2021. It will be headlined by MMA megastar Conor McGregor, who will face longtime rival Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh