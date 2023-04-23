"That guy will hurt you" - Joe Rogan and Ric Flair explain why Jake Paul should avoid fighting Mike Tyson

Joe Rogan and Ric Flair recently shared their thoughts on Jake Paul's legitimacy as a professional boxer and why he should avoid a fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Flair revealed that he believes that 'The Problem Child' wants to fight Tyson in the squared circle. Rogan responded and explained why it wouldn't be in the YouTuber-turned-boxer's best interest despite age being on his side.

Flair said:

"I'll tell you what, the one thing he [Jake Paul] doesn't wanna do is fight Mike [Tyson]...He wants to fight Mike, I think...Mike's in good shape too...Mike trains everyday. Yeah, he don't wanna fight Mike." [0:35 - 1:02]

Rogan then chimmed in and added that the boxing legend does a lot of training with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro and that his power would still be a scary sight for 'The Problem Child' to deal with. The JRE host mentioned that 'Iron' is still capable of doing serious damage regardless of his age, saying:

"Like, I don't give a f*ck if you think he's 55-years-old, that guy will hurt you...If Jake Paul's is in the other side of the ring and sees Mike Tyson just f*cking bobbing and weaving, he's gonna have a recognition. He's gonna look over and go, 'Oh my God, that's really Mike Tyson.'" [1:15 - 1:27]

It would be interesting to see whether the YouTuber-turned-boxer pursues a boxing bout with Tyson in the future and whether the boxing legend would accept it.

When is Jake Paul's next fight?

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1DRfFzoayp

Jake Paul is set to return to the squared circle on August 5 as he welcomes former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz to professional boxing.

'The Problem Child' will be competing for the first time since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury this past February. It was a competitive fight that saw Fury earn a split decision win.

A bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the Stockton native has been teased since the former TUF winner was still competing in the UFC. Now that Diaz is a free agent, there were no hurdles in booking the fight.

It will be interesting to see how 'The Problem Child' will perform, coming off a loss and whether Diaz's striking will transition well from MMA to boxing.

