"That head kick changed his zip code" - Fans react as Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov takes unexpected turn with controversial doctor's stoppage

UFC Vegas 102 featured an exciting lightweight showdown between Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov on the main card of the event. Sadykhov landed a brutal head kick in the closing moments of the round and followed it up with several accurate strikes.

After the end of the first round, the referee stepped in to check on Bonfim, who appeared to be having trouble with his eye. After examining the Brazilian, the referee stopped the encounter and declared Sadykhov as the winner via TKO.

The controversial ending to the fight became a talking point among several MMA fans who shared their thoughts on social media.

One individual opined that Sadykhov's head kick had a significant impact on Bonfim.

"That head kick changed [Ismael Bonfim's] zip code."

One fan argued that the referee made the correct decision in stopping the fight as Bonfim appeared to be struggling with his eye.

"Looking at this more, definitely was the right call. That eye was bothering Bonfim and was starting to close up."

But not all MMA fans had the same opinion. According to one user, Bonfim's eye did not appear too affected by the head kick.

"His eye didn't look that bad though."

One individual opined that the Brazilian could have stayed in the fight if he had managed to control his reaction after the end of the first round.

"Bonfim could have stayed in the fight if he didn't react that way. He definitely felt uncomfortable dealing with Sadykhov after that head kick."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

After the victory, 'Black Wolf' is now riding an impressive 11-fight undefeated streak. Sadykhov has now been a part of four UFC bouts and got his hand rasied in three of them, the remainder being a draw.

