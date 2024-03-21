"That head kick from Holm really did it to her" - Fans react as Ronda Rousey reveals concussion forced her early retirement from MMA

Fans are not buying Ronda Rousey's latest statement revealing her reason for an early retirement.

While promoting the release of her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir, Rousey appeared in an interview on the Live Signing YouTube channel with writer Maria Burns Ortiz to discuss her product. When asked what fans can find in her novel that has never been told before, Rousey mentioned her concussion history, which she claimed was a 'secret for years' and caused the end of her career at just 29.

"My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform, that's basically why I had to retire," she said.

The brutality of the MMA fanbase was in full effect upon hearing the statement as almost all who commented chose not to believe 'Rowdy.'

With a long career in judo before entering MMA, Rousey did not state specifically what caused her concussions. Fans ridiculed the former champion for the two losses at the tail end of her career, with one commenting:

"That head kick from Holm really did it to her."

Fan criticizing Ronda Rousey for revealing she suffered from concussions [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"But then joined WWE? Doesn't make sense"

"It was the embarrassment from the Holm loss. C'mon."

"When that armbar stopped working she was gone"

View more fan reactions to Ronda Rousey revealing her struggles with concussions below:

Fans reacting to Rousey's reason for retirement [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Ronda Rousey's book will be released on April 2

Ronda Rousey has already seen success as an author and will attempt to recreate that with the release of another book in 2024.

Our Fight: A Memoir will be the inaugural female UFC champion's second book, following the release of My Fight / Your Fight in 2015. Rousey's book is currently in presale and available for purchase along with signed memorabilia through Premiere Collectibles.

The book covers Rousey's mental struggles after losing to Holly Holm, which caused the end of her championship reign. Rousey previously opened up to the public and revealed thoughts of suicide after suffering a knockout loss after years of dominance.

Watch the full interview with Rousey on the Live Signing YouTube channel below: