“That hellcat got wings” – Side-by-side angles of Angela Lee’s signature spine-crushing twister submission

Retired ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee is one of the toughest and creative athletes in the promotion’s history. She boasted of a number of weapons, including a spine-crushing twister submission move.

To honor her after calling it a career at 27 years old, ONE recently posted side-by-side angles of the potent move of ‘Unstoppable’ on Instagram. The fights involved those when she first employed the twister submission on Natalie Gonzales Hill in November 2015 and the last one she did against Stamp Fairtex in March last year.

“Which twister was crazier? 😱 @angelaleemma”

On both instances, Angela Lee is shown in a series of positional dominance, flowing from half-guard to side control to the full mount, and leading to the impressive finish where her opponents were left with no choice but to tap out.

Reacting to the move, fans left interesting takes in the comments section. Here is- what some of them had to say:

@Jaredvanderaa wrote: Damn they both look like they sucked

@Redemptionphotographyde wrote: What I need to finally crack my back

@stanleylee7353 wrote: The top video twister was amazing, Anaconda squeeze 😳

@gustavo_livin wrote: My chiropractor does that and never tapped out 😂

Angela Lee announced her retirement from the game when she graced ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Bangkok. Before making the announcement, she first vacated the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title, which she held for seven years and successfully defended five times. She ended her career in ONE Championship with an 11-3 record.

In making the decision to retire, the Singaporean-American fighter cited that it was time for her to move on to the next chapter of her life. Apart from being a mother and a wife, she will redirect her focus on her newly formed non-profit Fightstory, whose mission is to help people struggling with mental health, like herself, get through life.