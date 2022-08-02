"That is impossible" - Chael Sonnen slams Hasim Rahman Jr.'s claim that his body was unable to lose weight for Jake Paul fight

Chael Sonnen is not buying Hasim Rahman Jr.'s explanation for failing to cut weight for the bout against Jake Paul, which has now been called off. After being blamed for the cancelation of the bout due to weight-cutting controversies, Rahman Jr. claimed that his body simply wouldn't let him cut down to the required weight.

Sonnen dismissed Rahman Jr.'s claims as he believes weight cutting simply depends on caloric deficit. 'The American Gangster' recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Top Ramen [Rahman Jr.] came out and said, 'My body could not lose any more weight'. That of course is impossible. Of course. It's calories in to calories out. There's something known as physiology. That is impossible. But if you mentally, had to eat the food and couldn't do the work, you don't get to lose weight. I'm not giving him a hard time. I'm saying, for him to bring that forward would not be admissible."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Rahman Jr. also complained about signing the deal for the fight in a hurry. Sonnen dismissed that excuse as well, claiming it would only be admissible in court if 'Gold-Blooded' signed the deal at gunpoint.

Hasim Rahman Jr. claims his team even provided Jake Paul with a replacement

Jake Paul was scheduled to meet Hasim Rahman Jr. next Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, MVP, the promotion that promotes' Paul's fights recently announced the cancelation of the bout, blaming it on Rahman Jr.

According to MVP and Paul, 'Gold-Blooded' was deceptive about his claims to fight at 200 lbs. and later requested for the fight to be moved up to 215 lbs. Responding to Paul, Rahman Jr. accepted that he had asked for weight allowance but accused Paul and his team of setting him up for failure.

'Gold-Blooded' also claimed that his team offered Paul a replacement in Muhsin Cason to save the event. Rahman Jr. said in a rant video:

"Now, with all that aside, still if I wasn’t able to make the weight they knew that we had a replacement on the side the whole time. He’s been doing everything I’ve been doing this whole camp. ‘The Muslim Boxer’, Muhsin Cason, who campaigns at cruiserweight, who wouldn’t have had to drain himself, who could have saved the show. Jake Paul could have fought a boxer but he doesn’t want to fight a real fighter. He doesn’t want to fight a real fight. He wanted to drain me down and fight a shell of me which I’m not going to allow him to do."

Watch Rahman Jr.'s rant video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far