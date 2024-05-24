"That was insane" - Fans unable to wrap their heads around Liam Harrison's mad comeback against Muangthai

Fans honor Liam Harrison's gutsy comeback performance against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

In April 2022, Harrison and Muangthai were matched up in Muay Thai at ONE 156. Little did most fans know, the bout would go down in history as one of the greatest one-round wars in combat sports history, as Harrison was knocked down twice before returning the favor three times for a first-round knockout win.

Two years later, ONE recently re-visited the unforgettable fight with highlights on Instagram, leading to fans praising Harrison in the comment section:

"You'd be hard pressed to find a better three minutes in any combat sport period... that's was insane"

"OG hitman is tougher than a rusty nail"

"They don't call him the hitman for nothing"

Watch highlights of Liam Harrison vs Muangthai below:

Liam Harrison looks to complete comeback story in two scheduled Muay Thai fights

On June 7, Liam Harrison will end his two-year layoff that started with a severe knee injury suffered against then-world champion Nong-O Hama in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight. Harrison's first test at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano, who holds a promotional record of 1-0 after defeating Halil Kutukcu.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire card can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Meanwhile, Harrison has a second fight scheduled on September 6 when the promotion returns to the United States for ONE 168: Denver. 'Hitman' received his request for a matchup against a living legend, as he'll face Seksan in a must-see bout that could steal the show at a stacked event.

ONE 168 will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the event featuring multiple world title fights can be found here.