  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "That was an insane stretch" - Ben Askren highlights Jon Jones’ epic 2011 tear while fans debate greatest UFC fighter year ever

"That was an insane stretch" - Ben Askren highlights Jon Jones’ epic 2011 tear while fans debate greatest UFC fighter year ever

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:05 GMT
Ben Askren (right) on Jon Jones
Ben Askren (right) on Jon Jones' (left) incredible run in 2011. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ben Askren recently highlighted Jon Jones' "insane" 2011 run in the UFC while reacting to Matt Brown wondering whether Merab Dvalishvili could have the "greatest single year" as a fighter if he beats Petr Yan in December.

Ad

For context, Dvalishvili picked up his third win of the year against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 earlier this month. He beat Sean O'Malley via third-round submission in their title rematch in June and outpointed Umar Nurmagomedov in January. 'The Machine' is now set to face Yan at UFC 323 in December.

Reacting to the news, Brown took to X and wrote:

"Man, if Merab wins this fight, this has to be the greatest single year ever for a fighter. What other year/fighter would compare? I’m not coming up with anything off the top of my head."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Askren soon reposted Brown's X post and pointed out that Jones beat four high-profile opponents in 2011, during which he also won the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Jones beat Ryan Bader via second-round submission in February 2011 before beating Mauricio Rua via third-round TKO to win the 205-pound title a month later. He then defended the championship against Quinton Jackson in September and Lyoto Machida in December.

Responding to Brown's query, Askren wrote:

Ad
"Jon Jones, 2011. He beat [Ryan] Bader, [Lyoto] Machida, 'Rampage' [Quinton Jackson], and [Mauricio] Rua. That was an insane stretch."
Ad

UFC icon previews potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones heavyweight super fight

UFC icon Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones super fight. Cormier believes that Pereira would cement himself as the greatest fighter ever if he could beat Jones at heavyweight.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier broke down the implications of Pereira beating Jones and said:

"Alex is 38 years old and probably thinking at this point, 'How do I go and make another statement that I am the guy?' Hell, if he went to beat Jon Jones at heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who's already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, in the most expedited timeline I have ever seen, would literally cement himself to almost stand above everyone because he would have beaten a former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion, and a guy many consider as the greatest of all time."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications