"That just shows you what level I am" - Alexander Volkanovski claims to be better than prime Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski has two wins over Max Holloway and despite a close second fight between the two, Volk believes he is levels above the former featherweight champion. The Australian fighter reminded everyone that regardless of Holloway's notable last fight, the champion is 2-0 against him.

At UFC 245, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway to win the UFC featherweight championship via decision. The newly-crowned champion defended his title in an immediate rematch against Holloway at UFC 251 and went on to beat the former champ once again.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Alexander Volkanovski stated that people are still talking about Max Holloway's last fight, which only proves that he is still in his prime. But given that Volk is 2-0 against him, it reflects the fact that the reigning champion is better than the former champion.

“People are talking about his (Holloway’s) last fight and that just proves he’s still in his prime. Whether people like it or not, I’m 2-0 against him and in his prime. So that just shows you what level I am."

Alexander Volkanovski further cited his victory over Jose Aldo - the former UFC featherweight champion - as an example. Despite being on a tear in the 145-lbs division, the Brazilian had his losses but came back and took out several number one contenders.

Volkanovski believes he is in a pretty good position to have a legacy-defining reign as champion.

"The guys that I’ve been able to beat – even Aldo, he was on a tear. He had his losses, but he was coming back and was taking out all the No. 1 contenders. People thought, ‘Here he is, three-round Aldo. No one can beat him,’ and I went there and shut him down. … Give me a fight or two and people are going to really realize. I understand the defenses that Aldo has and you need defenses, you need to take out guys and take out the No. 1 contenders to solidify yourself as the GOAT. I understand that. But I’m in a pretty good position."

Alexander Volkanovski will defend the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 260

Alexander Volkanovski will put the UFC featherweight title on the line at UFC 260. The reigning featherweight champion's next challenger is Brian Ortega, who defeated The Korean Zombie to earn another shot at the 145-lbs title.