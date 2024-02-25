"That left hook KO at the end" - Fans react as man is knocked down over chairs in massive crowd brawl at UFC Mexico

Things went a bit haywire at UFC Mexico when a brawl broke out in the audience as the event was in progress. One of the men in the brawl suffered a brutal knockout.

Check out clips of the brawl at UFC Mexico below:

MMA fans took notice of the incident and went on social media to share their thoughts on it.

One person claimed that the altercation in the crowd was better than the preliminary fights that took place at the event.

"This fight better than all the prelims combined. Mexico card is saved!"

One MMA fan pointed out the knockout that took place towards the end of the clip.

"That left hook KO at the end."

Another individual joked that the man responsible for the knockout in the brawl might receive a UFC contract and multiple 'Performance of the Night' bonuses from UFC CEO Dana White.

"Dana getting ready to give this guy a contract and 2 Performance of the Night bonuses."

One user went a step further and stated that White might award that person with a main event slot for an event at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

UFC Mexico was held on Feb. 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The card was headlined by a flyweight clash between Brandon Royval and former champion Brandon Moreno. The bout was a rematch as their first encounter took place at UFC 255 and 'The Assassin Baby' scored a first-round knockout victory.

The co-main event featured an intriguing featherweight affair between Brian Ortega and former interim champion Yair Rodriguez. This fight was also a rematch as their first bout ended on a controversial note.

