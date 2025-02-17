“That’ll be a dream come true” - Jonathan Haggerty says he’d love to headline a ONE Championship card at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge

Jonathan Haggerty is arguably the greatest British striker of his generation, and one of his dreams is to headline a card inside one of the most hallowed grounds of English football.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion revealed in an interview with Inside Fighting that one of his dreams is to close a ONE Championship card at Stamford Bridge.

Before he could dream of headlining a card at Chelsea FC's home, Haggerty must defend his throne against Chinese superstar Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Jonathan Haggerty added that another stadium he would want to compete at is Millwall FC's The Den in South East London.

"Yeah, I’ve said it a few times actually. That’ll be a dream come true. Or even near the Millwall stadium next to my house," said Jonathan Haggerty if he wanted to fight in the home of the two-time UEFA Champions League winners.

Haggerty is a huge fan of the West London club, a team that became one of English football's most storied clubs.

Apart from its two Champions League trophies, Chelsea won five Premier Leagues, eight FA Cups, five League Cups, two Europa League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Haggerty, meanwhile, had his hand on several golden straps in ONE Championship since he joined the promotion in 2019.

'The General' captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in his second fight for the promotion when he beat the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

After moving up a weight class, Haggerty knocked out Thai legend Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in April 2023.

Haggerty then achieved champ-champ status when he beat Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November 2023.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets, while the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty plans to use a methodical approach against Wei Rui

Jonathan Haggerty has learned his lesson from arguably the most devastating loss of his career.

The British superstar relinquished the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he lost to Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in under a minute in their ONE 168: Denver super fight in September 2024.

Haggerty said in the same interview with Inside Fighting that he got careless and rushed against Superlek in Denver, and it was a mistake he won't be repeating against Wei Rui in Qatar.

"I would say I’d like to go out there and blast him in the opening round. But I tried to do that with Superlek and I feel like it was a little bit of a wrong game plan.”

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's entire interview below:

