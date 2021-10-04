'That would make a lot of money' - Mike Tyson on potentially fighting Jake and Logan Paul in near-future

Mike Tyson is interested in potentially fighting both Jake and Logan Paul down the line. In a recent episode of his podcast, Tyson weighed in on the possibility of fighting the Paul brothers.

"Well, that's the money fight. Those are the fights that make the money. Those are the guys that got 75 million people watching them. Yeah, hell yeah! [on fighting the Paul brothers] They would [fight me] because there'd be a lot of money... They'll make money, a hundred million bucks? They'll do anything and you wouldn't care about getting beat up for a hundred million dollars," Mike Tyson said.

According to 'Iron Mike,' fighting the Paul brothers would make a lot of money due to the eyeballs they attract. Tyson also claimed that the Paul brothers wouldn't back away from fighting him because of the extraordinary amount of money involved in the potential matchups.

Mike Tyson revealed that out of the two brothers, he'd prefer to fight Logan Paul. However, he said he would be open to fighting Jake Paul as well.

𝔎𝔥𝔩𝔬𝔢 ☀️ @MAVERICKxLPP Mike Tyson said he would fight Logan Paul for $100M 💰😶‍🌫️ Mike Tyson said he would fight Logan Paul for $100M 💰😶‍🌫️ https://t.co/UjPyy91e7T

Check out Mike Tyson's latest podcast episode with Freddie Gibbs below:

When Mike Tyson praised Logan Paul for going the distance with Floyd Mayweather

Following Logan Paul's exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson heaped praise on 'The Maverick' for going the distance with the undefeated pugilist. Tyson had previously predicted that Mayweather would knockout Paul in the fight.

“You [Logan Paul] kicked ass. I was wrong. You kicked ass. Ain’t no doubt about it. I’m proud of you. You’re the baddest. Everybody’s talking about you. You’re the man. You went eight rounds with the greatest of all time,” Mike Tyson said.

Tyson last stepped inside the squared circle in November 2020 to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. Although no winner was announced, Tyson received praise for his performance.

