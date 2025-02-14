“That makes me freaking nervous” - UFC star shares concerns about Alex Pereira ahead of his UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev 

Gilbert Burns has expressed his concern for Alex Pereira, as the lightweight champion prepares to defend his title against Magomed Ankalaev next month at UFC 313.

'Poatan' has fast become one of the biggest stars in the sport, following his step up to the light heavyweight division in 2023. After a hard-fought split-decision win over Jan Blachowicz on his debut in the weight class, the Brazilian has since looked untouchable, winning the belt and then defending it on three occasions.

Due to Pereira's dominance at 205 pounds, it fast became clear that there was seemingly the only man left that could mount a serious challenge against the 37-year-old and that's Ankalaev.

The 32-year-old is undefeated since 2018 and possesses a wrestling and grappling game that is expected to give Pereira the toughest fight of his career.

Whilst it's generally considered that power is the great equalizer, of which Pereira holds in abundance, that hasn't stopped people like Gilbert Burns worrying about the champion's chances.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Show Me The Money podcast, 'Durinho' revealed his concerns for his fellow countryman. He said:

"He [Pereira] is travelling a month away from his fight, that makes me freaking nervous. He's fighting Ankalaev and you saw that he had a couple of strong words [for Alex]...I think Poatan is Poatan, you know? Poatan is better kicker and that guy [Ankalaev] has a big head. A very big head. I think Alex could put him out but I just think they're going to be moving a lot. I think it'll be decision Poatan but it's scary."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments here (4:50):

Dricus du Plessis names Alex Pereira as his No.1 P4P fighter

Dricus du Plessis has revealed he takes no notice of the official pound-for-pound rankings as he believes Alex Pereira is the top fighter in the organization.

Following his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312, 'Stillknocks' called out Pereira for a potential super fight in the future. Whilst it's unlikely the pair will throw down in the octagon any time soon, du Plessis clarified his comments backstage.

According to the middleweight champ, his call for a fight was out of respect, as he wants to challenge himself against who he believes is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He said:

"I'm a massive fan of Alex Pereira just so everybody knows. He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The best combat athlete to ever walk this earth up until now [is] Alex Pereira. What he's done outside of the UFC and what he's been able to do in the UFC, I think he's the greatest. I think he's the best and it would be an honor to share the cage with him."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments here (4:22):

